

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AVEVA Group Plc.(AVV.L) said that, on a 12 month pro-forma basis, revenue for the enlarged AVEVA Group is expected to be in-line with the Board's expectations.



Trading for the heritage AVEVA Group was strong during the year ended 31 March 2018. A sharp focus on sales execution, combined with a stabilisation of conditions in our Oil & Gas and Marine end markets, drove an acceleration of revenue growth in the second half, such that full year revenue grew at a comfortable double digit rate on a currency neutral basis, up from 5.9% in the first half.



AVEVA will publish its financial year results on 14 June 2018.



