London stocks were set to edge higher at the open on Thursday as investors eyed the latest retail sales data. The FTSE 100 was called to open up seven points at 7,324, with retail sales data for March due out at 0930 BST. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "For the most part of this year it's been difficult to escape the steady drip, drip, drip of bad news from UK retail with profit warnings from across the retail sector at a seven-year high. "High profile names including Toys 'R Us, ...

