Broadcaster Sky, which is currently the subject of a bidding war, posted a 5% jump in nine-month like-for-like revenues on Thursday as core earnings rose 14%, and the company said it remains on track for the full year. In the nine months to 31 March 2018, LFL revenue grew to £10.1bn, while established business earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at £1.8bn and statutory operating profit was up 22% to £857m. Revenue in the UK and Ireland was up 4% in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...