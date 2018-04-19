Aeris Communications: SHARKNET & Aeris Collaborate to Launch Tracking Device for Divers via IoT

Divers can look back at their diving history and share their adventures with others

Device can send an emergency alert, which includes a diver's surface location, to chosen contacts

Extensive testing period proves that Aeris IoT Services platform provides the best IoT coverage and connectivity possible

SAN JOSE, Calif. and READING, United Kingdom, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Internet of Things (IoT) is set to make a splash in the diving community with a smart IoT-enabled device that can track a diver's position and dive history and send an emergency alert to somebody on land if trouble occurs out at sea.

SHARKNET, which has partnered with IoT technology leader Aeris (http://www.aeris.com/) for its IoT connectivity needs, is due to launch in May, 2018. The SHARKNET device records and automatically transmits a diver's surface position to the users' app. It also tracks a diver's depth profile while they are under water and automatically sends the history of the dive to the user when the person reaches the surface.

The device, which can withstand depths of 500m, comes with an emergency alert feature that can send a person's position automatically to chosen contacts or emergency services. If the person gets into a troublesome situation underwater, they can tap the device and send it to the surface with the assistance of a buoyancy aid. Once the device reaches the surface of the water, it will send the emergency signal.

SHARKNET chose to work with Aeris after an extensive period of testing where they compared the performance of the Aeris IoT Services platform (https://www.aeris.com/solutions/)with that of major operators in Europe. The Aeris IoT Services platform proved to provide better coverage and more reliability, the two key requirements for the SHARKNET solution. Furthermore, it is expected that many of SHARKNET's devices will only be in use, on average, for six months of the year so it required a partner that would not charge fees when the devices were not in use.

SHARKNET aims to create an online community of divers where people can share the history of their dives via the data recorded on their device, meet like-minded people and discuss the best dive sites with one another.

Supporting Quotes

Maurizio Banfi, CEO of SHARKNET

"Our device helps people share their love of diving with one another by tracking the location and the depth profiles of their dives and then enabling them to easily share this dive history. We also offer the ability to send an emergency alert. Our device must be backed by reliable Internet of Things connectivity, and we need to work with a service provider that can provide this reliable connectivity over multiple locations, as diving takes place worldwide and people can often travel long distances when taking part in a dive. For this reason, we are delighted to be working with Aeris, which is renowned for offering reliable global IoT connectivity."

Mohsen Mohseninia, Vice President for Market Development, Europe, Aeris

"IoT is disrupting more or less every industry and we are seeing the technology applied in a large variety of ways, from powering telematics services to enhancing solar power. Now we can see how IoT can help enhance people's diving experience and at the same time provide an emergency alert feature. We look forward to working with SHARKNET over the coming years as they help divers to communicate their adventures in ways they have never been able to before."

About SHARKNET

SHARKNET is start-up of PoliHub (http://www.polihub.it/en/), the accelerator of the renowned Polytechnic University of Milan. After 20+ years of work in marine technologies, SHARKNET founders decided to turn to the recreational and professional diving. The aim is to make diving safer and, at the same time, to provide the diving community with the activity tracking and social sharing features that are so common in most land sports. The actual scuba or free diving experience is as it has always been: the device is just to be worn. Upon surfacing, all dive's details will nicely appear in the users' smart phones and, only when needed, a double tap to the device will call for help.

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we've powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris IoT Services are based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

