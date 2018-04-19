Leading European Media Company De Persgroep Selects Aria Systems for Digital Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO and ASSE, Belgium, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aria Systems (http://www.ariasystems.com/), the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription- and usage-based revenue, today announced that De Persgroep (http://www.persgroep.com/), the leading news media publisher in the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark, is deploying Aria's platform to enable their digital growth strategy. With Aria the company will accelerate time to market for new products, increase subscriber growth and retention, and improve the overall customer experience. Among the publications included in this digital strategy are 18 newspapers and periodicals across the portfolios of De Persgroep Publishing, De Persgroep Nederland, and Berlingske Media.

De Persgroep selected Aria's cloud-based billing and monetization platform to support the subscription management processes for all news media and magazine subscriptions. The company can now manage both its traditional print and digital product offerings more effectively and offer bundles tailored to customer profiles. Automation of its key business processes will not only improve the customer experience but will also allow the company to easily scale as its customer base, product portfolio and geographic reach expand.

"Since we are in a very competitive industry that is continuously reinventing itself, we were looking for a platform that would allow us to quickly and easily adapt our product offerings as markets change and we expand our businesses, allowing us to be agile at scale," said Rudy Bertels, CEO of De Persgroep Publishing. "We selected Aria among all of the vendors in the space because they have the best-of-breed solution with a proven track record of successful execution at large enterprise customers to back it up."

Aria's billing and monetization platform will manage over two million subscriptions across a wide variety of subscription plans, pricing structures and payment options, providing De Persgroep's customers with the flexibility to choose the product and billing options that best suit their needs.

"Aria partners with enterprises like De Persgroep whose industries are undergoing significant transformation; such innovative customers seek to embrace these trends head on as an opportunity for growth," said Tom Dibble, President and CEO, Aria Systems. "We are excited to help De Persgroep on its journey to achieve unprecedented growth and customer experience excellence."

About Aria Systems

Aria Systems' cloud-based monetization platform is the analysts' choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Audi, Pitney Bowes, and Roku depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription- and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com (http://www.ariasystems.com/).

Aria Systems and the Aria logo are trademarks of Aria Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About De Persgroep

Media company De Persgroep offers news media, magazines, television, radio, online services and telecom on the international, national and local levels. It has over 5,000 employees working in the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark. The group is composed of De Persgroep Nederland, De Persgroep Publishing, Medialaan, Qmusic, and Berlingske Media. For more information, visit www.persgroep.com (http://www.persgroep.com/).

Media Contact

Marina Greenwood | Activa PR for Aria Systems | +1 415 776 5350 | marina@activapr.com (mailto:marina@activapr.com)