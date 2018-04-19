

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Management Board member Kim Hammonds will be leaving Deutsche Bank (DB). By mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board her tenure at the bank will end at the Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2018. Ms Hammonds joined Deutsche Bank in 2013 as Co-Head Technology and Operations and was promoted to Group Chief Operating Officer and member of the Management Board in August 2016.



A new Group Chief Operating Officer is to be nominated in the near future following consultations with regulators, the company said.



