Obuv Rossii Group (MOEX: OBUV/ hereinafter the "Company" or, together with its subsidiary and dependent companies, "Obuv Rossii" or the "Group"), the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail, comprising 571 stores in 165 cities of Russia and two production facilities, announces its operating results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2018.

1Q 2018 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:

Group consolidated unaudited revenue increased by 6.1 year-on-year to RUB 2.257 bln.

LFL sales of Obuv Rossii Group decreased by 10.9 %:

- LFL number of tickets decreased by 12.9 %;

- LFL average ticket size increased by 2.4 %.

Group retail chain increased by 34 new DOS. As of 31 March 2018, the total number of the points of sale stood at 569 stores, of which 113 operated as a franchise.

Total DOS selling space increased by 16.2% year-on-year to 43,900 sq.m.

The number of loyalty cards' holders increased by 22.4% in 12 months to 2.017 mln holders.

Anton Titov, CEO of Obuv Rossii Group, comments:

The first quarter of 2018 was rather successful for the company. Obuv Rossii's revenues increased by 6.1% up to RUB 2.257 bln. However prolonged winter over essential part of Russia in 1Q 2018 resulted in the shift of the spring season start, which impacted the LFL in 1Q 2018. The sales of the considerable part of the spring collection shifted to 2Q 2018. The Group significantly expanded the territory of its sales, opened 34 new stores and entered 10 new cities. In the first quarter, we achieved high results in e-commerce: traffic in Group's online stores increased by 46%, the share of omnichannel sales in retail revenue reached 13.4%. To summarize, we are moving on-track, we plan to fulfil the program of opening new stores already by the beginning of 4Q 2018 and to launch 100 stores. We will continue expanding the commodity groups including the range of clothing. Regarding e-commerce, we intend to launch new mobile applications and to expand cooperation with online hypermarkets.

Obuv Rossii Group is a federal retail shoe chain, the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail. Obuv Rossii was established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a representative office in Moscow.

