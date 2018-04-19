

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Checkout the few notable companies that are scheduled to release quarterly financial results on Thursday, April 19, 2018.



KeyCorp. (KEY) is slated to release its Q1 financial results before the bell today. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net income from cont. ops. - $296 mln * EPS from cont. ops. - $0.27 * Adj. EPS - $0.32 * Total revenue - $1.51 bln.



Recently, KeyBank said it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. to USI Insurance Services. KeyBank acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as part of the 2016 merger with First Niagara Financial Group.



**



Nucor Corp. (NUE) is due to release its Q1 results before the bell on Thursday, April 19. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.09 per share on revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.



Q1 Guidance



* Sees Q1 EPS of $1.00 - $1.05. * Expects adj. Results to be better than the previous year. * Expects steel mills segment earnings to be improved versus Q4 of 2017. * Expects decreased earnings in steel products segment in Q1 versus Q4 of 2017 due to typical seasonality. * Expects Q1 earnings in raw materials segment to improve over Q4 of 2017.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net income - $356.9 mln * EPS - $1.11 * Net sales - $4.82 bln.



**



Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) intends to release its Q1 financial results before the bell today, with Wall Street analysts projecting earnings of $0.90 per share on revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter.



Q1 Guidance



* Still sees Q1 EPS of about $0.87.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net income - $1.59 bln * EPS - $1.02. * Adj. EPS - $0.98 * Net revenues - $16.6 bln.



Reaffirms FY18 Outlook



* Still sees FY18 EPS of $5.20 - $5.35, versus $3.88 in 2017. * Still projects adj. EPS of about $0.16 versus $4.72 in 2017; Consensus - $5.27/Shr.



**



