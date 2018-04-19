Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.à r.l. announces structured and open bidding process with all interested parties

The Board of Managers of Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.à r.l. has established a structured and open bidding process with all interested parties for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the shares in its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Lighthouse UKCo 5 (Holdings) Limited. This subsidiary, together with its subsidiaries, comprises substantially all of the operations and assets of the Young's Seafood group. There can be no assurances that any offers will be made or, if one or more offers are made, that an offer will be accepted or the timing of such acceptance.

The Board of Managers intends to conduct a thorough process and will keep holders of the Notes regularly updated on material developments in line with applicable legal requirements.

This announcement contains inside information of Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.à r.l. for the purposes of Article 7 under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014).

Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.à r.l.

6 rue Eugène Ruppert, L-2453 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 140337

Contacts:

William Showalter, +44 (0)782 7953 155

Chief Executive Officer of the Young's Seafood Group and A Manager of Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.à r.l.

Bill.showalter@youngsseafood.co.uk