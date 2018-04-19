On/exchange Trade reporting for cash equities, and APA Trade reporting for all asset classes is currently unavailable in INET.



Nasdaq Nordic:



-- Nasdaq Stockholm Equity -- Nasdaq Copenhagen Equity -- Nasdaq Helsinki Equity -- Nasdaq Iceland Equity and Fixed income -- Nasdaq Nordic Index-, Equity- and Fixed Income Derivatives -- Nasdaq Stockholm Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Copenhagen Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Helsinki Fixed Income



Nasdaq Baltic:



-- Nasdaq Riga Equity -- Nasdaq Tallinn Equity -- Nasdaq Vilnius Equity -- Nasdaq Riga Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Tallinn Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Vilnius Fixed Income



Nasdaq Commodities



-- Nasdaq Commodities



Nasdaq Approved Reporting Mechanism (APA) - please note that APA trade reporting via Genium INET is available.



Troubleshooting is in progress.



For trade and technical questions please contact:



Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com