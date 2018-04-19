ConnectWise Launches Unite, Its Cloud Monitoring, Management and Billing Solution

IT Nation Europe keynote also reveals plans for an advanced security dashboard and growing the company's international footprint

LONDON, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise (http://www.connectwise.com/) CEO Arnie Bellini told an audience of more than 350 at the company's annual IT Nation Europe conference in London that ConnectWise Unite (https://www.connectwise.com/software/unite) is now available to technology teams across the globe. Unite is a cloud management solution that gives technology teams the ability to manage, monitor and bill a broad range of cloud-based solutions through a single pane of glass and in their own currency.

"Technology teams typically take advantage of a broad range of cloud solutions to meet their customers' unique needs. What we've done with ConnectWise Unite is give our partners the ability to access these disparate solutions from a single pane of glass and greatly simplify the complexity that comes from dealing with the growing number of solutions they use," Bellini said.

He explained that connecting the ecosystem seamlessly within Unite enables teams to more effectively and profitably deliver managed services to their clients, all while driving recurring revenues.

"We believe in a completely open ecosystem that offers technology teams choices in how they meet the unique needs of their customers, so we understand that teams need a tool to help them efficiently manage all their solutions. ConnectWise Unite does just this and returns to our partners the time they need to focus on providing their customers with great support and growing their businesses," Bellini said.

ConnectWise Unite integrations today include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco Meraki, Cisco Spark, Cisco Stealthwatch Cloud, Cisco Umbrella, Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Office 365. Additional vendor solutions will be added based on partner needs and feedback.

Advanced Security Dashboard

Bellini told audience members the company is preparing to launch the ConnectWise Advanced Security Dashboard, giving technology teams the ability to monitor a client's multiple security solutions from a single pane of glass. The Dashboard will incorporate endpoint security, network security, edge and application security, and testing and reporting.

He said ConnectWise has teamed once again with Cisco and will launch the Advanced Security Dashboard with many of Cisco's security solutions, including Cisco Advanced Malware Protection (AMP) for Endpoints, Cisco Advanced Security Appliances (ASA) and Cisco Next Generation Firewall (NGFW).

The ConnectWise Advanced Security Dashboard will be piloted in May for a select group of Cisco partners. Its launch is slated for September.

International Growth

Bellini also touted the success ConnectWise is experiencing outside of the United States and told IT Nation Europe attendees about plans to beef up the company's presence in Australia and increase its presence in South Africa.

"Today, ConnectWise solutions are used by more 22,000 businesses in over 70 countries, and international revenue grew by 23 percent last year," he said. "The reception we've received outside the United States has been phenomenal, and we're doubling down on our commitment to ensuring technology teams across the globe have access to our award-winning solutions, stellar support team and amazing community."

Bellini reported that ConnectWise has experienced more than a 37 percent increase in the number of partners in Australia during the last two years, and that Australia and New Zealand all together accounted for almost 7.4 percent of ConnectWise's revenue in 2017. To ensure it can continue to meet the needs of its partners in this part of the world, ConnectWise opened a new office in Sydney, Australia, this month and is increasing the number of colleagues dedicated to the Australia and New Zealand market. The new office overlooks Darling Harbour and allows partners to receive on-site product training, education and face-to-face time with their account managers.

ConnectWise also is expanding its outreach to South Africa, where it already has a several dozen partners. The company is looking to double that number over the next year and has hired a team to support this effort, according to Gregg Lalle, Vice President of International Sales and Strategy for ConnectWise.

"Over the past several years, we stepped up our commitment to Europe and APAC, and we're proud of our impact there. When ConnectWise is successful, our partners have been successful, and that's what we strive for each and every day," said Lalle. "ConnectWise has wanted to expand into South Africa for some time now and we're thrilled to begin this push. We're applying the learnings from our previous international efforts to ensure we can increase the efficiency and productivity of companies based in South Africa as quickly as possible."

IT Nation Europe 2018, the largest European conference of its kind, provides three days of collaboration, networking and educational content for technology team members. To learn more about IT Nation Europe, visit the ConnectWise IT Nation Europe website (https://www.connectwise.com/resources/events/it-nation-europe).

