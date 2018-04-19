

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries plc (MRO.L) announced Thursday that its takeover offer for GKN plc (GKN.L) is now unconditional in all respects following the satisfaction of the admission condition.



Earlier in the day, 2.468 billion New Melrose Shares were admitted to listing on the premium segment of the Official List of the UKLA.



As at 12.00 p.m. on April 18, Melrose had received valid acceptances of its Offer in respect of 1.46 billion GKN Shares, representing approximately 84.97 percent of the voting rights of GKN.



GKN Shareholders who have not accepted the Offer are urged to do so as soon as possible.



Melrose further said it intends, on April 24, to update the markets with a short statement covering GKN trading for the 13 week period from January 1 to March 31, a period prior to Melrose ownership.



The short GKN trading update next week will be followed by a comprehensive review of GKN performance to be given at the Melrose half year results announcement in early September 2018.



Further, as the offer has been declared wholly unconditional, Melrose announced that all GKN Board members have resigned from the Board as of today's date.



In accordance with the articles of association of GKN plc, Christopher Miller, David Roper, Simon Peckham, Geoffrey Martin, Jonathon Crawford and Garry Barnes have been appointed to the GKN Board for an interim period.



