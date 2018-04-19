

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose across the board on Thursday as trade tensions faded and commodities rallied on optimism about global economic growth.



While the dollar continued to trade in a narrow range against the yen, oil prices held near 3-1/2 year highs after reports that top oil exporter Saudi Arabia would be happy to see crude prices surge up to $100 a barrel over the coming months.



China's Shanghai Composite index closed up 25.98 points or 0.84 percent at 3,117.38, led by gains in material and energy stocks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 1.30 percent at 30,677 in late trade.



Japanese shares hit a seven-week high after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump said they had agreed to intensify consultations for expanding investment and trade between the two longtime allies.



The Nikkei average inched up 32.98 points or 0.15 percent to 22,191.18 while the broader Topix index closed marginally higher at 1,750.18.



Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Nippon Steel, Kobe Steel, JFE Holdings, Mitsubishi Materials, Toha Zinc, Mitsui Mining and Smelting and Sumitomo Metal Mining soared 3-8 percent. Automaker Subaru Corp declined 2.3 percent after allegations of mileage cheating.



Australian shares extended gains for the fifth straight session as surging metal and oil prices helped lift miners and energy stocks. Investors shrugged off the jobs report showing that the Australian economy added 4.900 jobs last month - well shy of estimates for an increase of 20,000 following the increase of 17,500 in the previous month.



Separate survey data from the National Australia Bank showed that Australia's business sentiment index remained unchanged at +7 in the first quarter.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 19.60 points or 0.33 percent to 5,881 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 20.10 points or 0.34 percent at 5,976.40.



BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group, South32 and Alumina jumped 3-7 percent after industrial commodity prices rallied overnight on fears of tightening supplies.



Gold miner Evolution Mining gained 0.9 percent after reporting an increase in gold production in the March quarter. Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search rose about 1 percent after crude oil prices jumped almost 3 percent overnight on fears of supply disruptions and a draw in U.S. crude stockpiles.



Wealth manager AMP extended losses to end down 2.9 percent at a more than four-year low.



Seoul stocks hit multi-week highs as geopolitical worries faded and investors looked ahead to the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plan on April 27.



The benchmark Kospi ended up 6.12 points or 0.25 percent at 2,486.10, its highest close since March 22, after climbing more than 1 percent in the previous session. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rallied 2.8 percent and chipmaker SK Hynix soared 3.9 percent.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed marginally higher at 8,373 as weak inflation data suggested that the country's central bank will likely keep rates on hold for some time. Dairy companies outperformed, with a2 Milk Company rallying 2.8 percent and Synlait Milk rising 3.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, consumer prices in New Zealand climbed 1.1 percent in the first three months of 2018 - in line with expectations and down from 1.6 percent in the first quarter, figures from Statistics New Zealand revealed.



Benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia and Malaysia were up between 0.3 percent and half a percent while Singapore's Straits Times index and the Taiwan Weighted were up more than 1 percent each.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight after moving notably higher over the two previous sessions. While largely upbeat corporate earnings reports and rallying oil prices underpinned sentiment, IBM's disappointing outlook and widespread concern about possible trade tariffs expressed in the latest Beige Book report from the Federal Reserve helped to limit overall gains.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.2 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX