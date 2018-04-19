Pest control group Rentokil Initial's underlying revenue growth slowed in the first quarter because of the impact of the hurricane in Puerto Rico and cold weather in the US that delayed the emergence of spring pests. Organic revenue growth, excluding acquisitions and disposals, was 3.2% in the three months to the end of March compared with 3.7% a year earlier. In the final quarter of 2017 organic growth was 3.1%, Rentokil said in a trading update. Rentokil said that excluding the impact of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...