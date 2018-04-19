Nasdaq has decided to call for stressed market conditions on all Nordic single stock derivatives for the remainder of the trading day.
This means price collars are doubled and cancellation rules will apply accordingly.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact product managers Mikael Siewertz or Joakim Fernlund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00
Nasdaq Derivatives Markets
