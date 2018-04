BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Office for National Statistics is scheduled to release UK retail sales data for March at 4:30 am ET Thursday. Retail sales including auto fuel are forecast to fall 0.6 percent on month in March, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in February.



Ahead of the data, the pound fell against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 152.41 against the yen, 1.3753 against the franc, 9.8722 against the euro and 1.4199 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX