Genium INET matching engine for Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Commodities markets is running on Site B (PORT) today (April 19th). Please see the availability of services for the affected markets.



Nasdaq Nordic:



-- Nasdaq Nordic Index-, Equity- and Fixed Income Derivatives -- Nasdaq Stockholm Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Copenhagen Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Helsinki Fixed Income



Nasdaq Commodities



-- Nasdaq Commodities



Interface Site A VASBY Site B Nasdaq PORT --------------------------------------------------------- OMnet Order Entry Available Available --------------------------------------------------------- OMnet Clearing Not available Available --------------------------------------------------------- FIX Order Entry Not available Available --------------------------------------------------------- FIX Drop Not available Available --------------------------------------------------------- Trading Workstation Available Available --------------------------------------------------------- Clearing Workstation 1 Not available Available --------------------------------------------------------- Q-Port Available Available --------------------------------------------------------- Global Vision Not available Available --------------------------------------------------------- ITCH Available Available --------------------------------------------------------- GCF Not available Available ---------------------------------------------------------



Destination IP addresses can be found in connectivity document attached to this notice.



Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750



