What you need to know:
Due to missing settlement prices and OrderbookSummary information in yesterday's Commodities, Equity, Fixed Income and Derivatives close-files will be regenerated.
More information will be presented when the files are available.
Where can I find additional information?
For further details please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com
Due to missing settlement prices and OrderbookSummary information in yesterday's Commodities, Equity, Fixed Income and Derivatives close-files will be regenerated.
More information will be presented when the files are available.
Where can I find additional information?
For further details please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com