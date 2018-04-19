RackTop Systems, a leading provider of high-performance Software-Defined Storage embedded with advanced security, encryption and compliance, and Ethos, one of the largest independent providers of unified communications and voice, document and data solutions worldwide, today announced a new partnership. Under the agreement, Ethos will serve as RackTop's primary distributor in the United Kingdom (UK), making RackTop's cutting-edge data management and orchestration solution available to the UK market for the first time.

"We are pleased to partner with Ethos to expand into the UK, which we see as a key area of growth, especially at a time when data security and compliance is becoming much more serious," said Eric Bednash, CEO and co-founder of RackTop Systems. "Our new partnership with Ethos allows UK businesses to solve their most difficult data, compliance and cybersecurity challenges with the comfort of a local trusted resource."

RackTop's BrickStor product offers an all-in-one data storage and management platform to protect government data from cyberattacks while meeting regulatory compliance requirements. The platform enables companies to easily create shared, distributed storage resources, reducing cost and complexity, optimizing operations and improving security. In addition, RackTop's myRack orchestration framework is an easy-to-use platform for enterprises and organizations to manage on-premises and cloud data and storage, forecast future storage utilization, and review compliance through a dynamic flow-based user interface.

The new RackTop-Ethos partnership represents a great expansion of Ethos' long history of managing and supporting large digital data stores for the advertising and media sector through their acquired LGS business unit. It's also a valuable addition to the company's growing technology services division.

"This is a very exciting partnership for us and is a key part of our strategic growth plans. It brings considerable innovation and opportunities across the combined business, and allows us to deepen and expand our offering on data security, compliance, workflow and high-performance storage," said Paul Norris, Ethos founder group chairman. "It also brings new capabilities to the market to help solve key business issues such as GDPR and MiFID II, which are especially important for our clients in the UK."

About RackTop Systems

RackTop Systems is a leading provider of high-performance Software-Defined Storage embedded with advanced security, encryption and compliance that empowers both government and commercial organizations. With an intuitive, easy-to-use interface, RackTop's flagship product, BrickStor, is an all-in-one data storage and management platform that protects sensitive data from cyberattacks while meeting internal and regulatory compliance requirements. Fully configurable and flexible to handle growing data needs, the platform enables enterprises to easily create shared, distributed storage resources-reducing cost and complexity, optimizing operations and improving security. Headquartered in Fulton, Maryland, RackTop was founded in 2010 by veterans of the U.S. intelligence community who have been solving the most complex data and security problems for more than two decades. RackTop's technology has been deployed at numerous organizations in a variety of industries worldwide, including government/DoD/public sector, media/advertising and entertainment, financial services, healthcare, higher education and life sciences, among others. For more information, visit www.racktopsystems.com and follow on Twitter: @RackTop.

About Ethos

Ethos delivers a range of voice, document, data and technology solutions to over 4,000 customers worldwide, across all the leading providers including Avaya, Mitel, Gamma, O2, Konica Minolta, Xerox, Ricoh, EE and BT. The Ethos technology services division offers scalable solutions for data management, digital asset and content management, enterprise project management, security and cyber relevant for today's critical business technology needs.For more information, visit http://www.ethos.co.uk, and follow on Twitter: @EthosComms and @LGS_Online.

