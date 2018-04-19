OutSystems, provider of the number one low-code development platform, today announced that industry analyst firm Ovum has named OutSystems a 'Market Leader' in the 2018-2019 Ovum Decision Matrix (ODM) for enterprise mobile application development platforms (MADP). The ODM evaluated eight MADP solutions, including the leading players, comparing vendors on an extensive range of technical features, as well as market execution and market impact, with OutSystems scoring exceptionally high in areas of execution and market impact and highest for technical capabilities.

"We are delighted that Ovum has recognized OutSystems as a Market Leader," said Paulo Rosado, CEO of OutSystems. "Ovum points out that since the last MADP report it has seen a significant increase in the adoption of low-code development, and we are proud to be a pioneer in this transformation. Ovum recognized the increased use of Artificial Intelligence in app development. This is consistent with our experience as we see more and more of our customers delivering groundbreaking applications rooted in this innovative technology."

In outlining the strengths of the OutSystems platform, Ovum identified areas where the solution excelled. First, OutSystems is a low-code platform with advanced features, meaning that the user doesn't need to touch the underlying code. The low-code approach allied with advanced AI capabilities allows developers to quickly shorten development cycles and get innovative new apps to market that take advantage of the latest technology advancements.

Additionally, the report noted that OutSystems covers both development and delivery, providing users with a single, integrated development environment that covers the entire development lifecycle. This is supported by OutSystems automated cloud DevOps (available to all customers) which embeds the mobile app into customer organizations.

SES, the world's leading provider of secure satellite-enabled communications, has a strategy designed to accelerate delivery of new digital applications that included mobile, social, analytics, and cloud capabilities. "We found only a limited number of players excelling in low-code application development and delivery," said Stefan Okhuijzen, VP Business Applications at SES. "We selected OutSystems because of the technical maturity of their platform and being the only solution that did not pursue a strategy of vendor lock-in. With OutSystems, we created modern user interfaces for our core applications and our satellite planning tools."

The ODM for MADP is designed to help business and IT executives make informed decisions about how to build apps for mobile devices and manage the app development and production lifecycle. The report evaluates eight MADP vendors, categorizing each as a Market Leader, Market Challenger or Market Follower. Ovum recommends that Market Leaders be considered on the short list when enterprises are evaluating MADP platforms. They believe these leading vendors have a commanding market position with a product widely accepted as best-of-breed.

Access the full report.

