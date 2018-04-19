

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area current account surplus declined in February, the European Central Bank said Thursday.



The current account surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 35.1 billion in February from EUR 39 billion in January.



The surplus on goods trade decreased to EUR 27.9 billion from EUR 29 billion. Meanwhile, the surplus on services increased to EUR 8.9 billion from EUR 8.6 billion a month ago.



Primary income totaled EUR 6.3 billion versus EUR 10.9 billion in January. At the same time, the secondary income showed a shortfall of EUR 8 billion, which was smaller than the EUR 9.5 billion deficit posted in January.



On an unadjusted basis, the current account surplus totaled EUR 22.7 billion compared to EUR 12.6 billion in January.



The 12-month cumulated current account for the period ending February 2018 showed a surplus of EUR 408.1 billion, or equivalent to 3.7 percent of GDP. In the same period last year, the surplus was EUR 372.6 billion, or 3.4 percent of GDP.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX