Italian brand of Admiral Group deploys Guidewire Core products to enhance user experience and increase speed to market

ConTe.it, Italian brand of Admiral Group, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products to general insurers, today announced that ConTe.it has successfully deployed Guidewire PolicyCenter and Guidewire BillingCenter as its new underwriting, policy administration, and billing management system. Guidewire Core technology has been implemented across all operating units, with migration beginning at 2018 renewals.

"Our IT department has introduced Agile methodology, thanks to this project and the Guidewire team," said Paolo De Totero, IT Manager of ConTe.it. "Employing this approach, and having the ability to resolve issues on the ground, with a local, Italian-speaking Guidewire team, has definitely made for a straightforward deployment."

Guidewire Core products are enabling ConTe.it to:

Provide an enhanced user experience, through improved navigation, more efficient workflow, and quicker response levels;

Achieve faster development and delivery to market of new products;

Extract and handle better quality data through revised, and improved, underwriting, policy administration, and billing processes; and

Improve staff training environment through the ability to try out software before going into production.

"ConTe.it has an intensive development road-map for 2018, including regulatory changes, and telematics," commented Paolo De Totero, IT Manager of ConTe.it. "We are already satisfied with the capacity of Guidewire technology, and the ability of our integrated platform, to sustain our business demands. Moving forward, we will continue to keep an eye on Guidewire's extensive, ongoing R&D activity, especially around security and cloud, with a view to future additions to, and development of, our platform."

"We congratulate ConTe.it on their successful deployment of Guidewire Core products," said Sheridon Glenn, vice president, Field Consulting, EMEA, Guidewire Software. "We admire this fast-growing and ambitious business, and their focus on offering savings as well as quality service to their clients, and look forward to our continued work together."

About ConTe.it

Highlights

ConTe.it is the Italian brand launched by Admiral Group in 2008. It began with about 60 employees and 0 customers. At the end of 2017, only nine years after its launch, the company has a staff of more than 600 people and more than 500,000 customers.

Strategy

Compared to other direct insurance companies with a focus on motor insurance, ConTe.it has introduced to Italian market context some competitive advantages derived from the Admiral Group. These have made it possible to produce sustained growth already in the first three years of operation:

Low acquisition costs

Efficient claims handling

Low Expense Ratio

Customer Orientation

Sophisticated structure of Underwriting Portfolio Analysis.

Culture

In addition, ConTe.it boasts a united and motivated team and a talented senior management, with a strong desire to create an internal culture that facilitates and promotes innovation, teamwork, and active participation in the management of the company. ConTe.it already has to its credit many awards and accolades: it has appeared in the Italian Best Places to Work List for eight consecutive years, reaching the third position in the "large companies list" in 2017.

www.conte.it

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software that general insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement into a technology platform that enhances insurers' ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 general insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For all information about Guidewire's trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

