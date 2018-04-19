Sigma Systems selected for Global ODAM 'Ten to Watch' for its market momentum, strong product innovation and its unique create-sell-deliver platform for service providers

Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, has been chosen as one of the Stratecast Frost Sullivan Operations, Orchestration, Data Analytics Monetization (ODAM) Ten to Watch in 2018.

Stratecast produces an annual Global Ten to Watch report to highlight organizations that are making a difference in their respective disciplines when it comes to upgraded capabilities for meeting the demands of business and technological change.

As noted in the report, Sigma has made the watchlist because of its business momentum combined with its innovative solutions to help service providers transform. The report recognizes that Sigma enjoyed one of its best years commercially in 2017 as it added new customers like Inmarsat and a major mobile operator in Asia among others, and is looking for a repeat in 2018. Sigma is continuing to develop and offer innovative solutions (including the recently released Sigma Insights) that address critical business objectives and challenges faced by service providers today and into the foreseeable future.

Glenn Gibson, Vice President Marketing for Sigma Systems, commented: "We are honored to be recognized this year within the ODAM Ten to Watch for our commitment to innovation and assisting companies through digital transformation. Service providers across the globe are faced with a digital transformation imperative to which they must respond. Instead of just building the next legacy, we're committed to providing agile, catalog-driven solutions that overlay legacy systems and help service providers create-sell-deliver their next innovative service and business model."

Karl Whitelock, Global Director Strategy ODAM for Stratecast, said: "For suppliers of Operations, Orchestration, Data Analytics Monetization (ODAM) solutions, the transformational evolution of technology, business strategy, and customer expectations is driving innovation and growth. Stratecast believes that ODAM companies will work to solve specific problems with unique technologies and approaches, and that answers to tough business situations come from a dedicated focus on solving problems.

Where Sigma is concerned, the company has been an innovator of product software since 1996 and remains essential by reminding the industry that success of any new network technology depends critically upon how well a business creates, sells, and delivers the products and services enabled by that new technology."

To find out more about Sigma's listing, click here: ODAM Global 10 to Watch.

