The ICT for Manufacturing SMEs initiative (I4MS) will participate in the world's leading industry fair to promote practical cases of European technology

I4MS will be part of the European Commission's space in Hannover Messe. Together with Fortissimo Project, I4MS, the European Initiative created to foster digitisation for Manufacturing SMEs in Europe, will be presenting their last experiments that demonstrated new technology solutions for SMEs in manufacturing and related segments.

The exhibition is designed to feature the European Commission's strong aim of helping SMEs to digitise their business, and to promote the current mix of European-scale activities in place through European initiatives like I4MS and Smart Anything Everywhere (SAE), and also specific projects like Fortissimo. To showcase this commitment, the stand will receive institutional visits, such as Mrs. Elzbieta Bienkowska, European Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs and Mr. Reinhard Bütikofer, Member of the European Parliament.

Visitors to the European Commission's (Hall 6 stand G46) stand will see different innovative experiment's demonstrations that are industrial applications of the latest advancements in industry 4.0 technology, and also participate in two workshops about competences, funding and other opportunities within the I4MS and SAE ecosystem the 24th and 25th at 10:30. Among the experiments funded by Fortissimo, a modified Lamborghini will be exhibited as a practical test case for the development and implementation of an HPC-cloud-based platform to optimise automatically the shape of a particular mechanical system.

The I4MS initiative aims to ensure that SMEs in Europe can fully benefit from digital innovations to upgrade its products, improve its processes and adapt its business models to the digital age's challenges. The I4MS experiments extend recent advances of ICT beyond the traditional European manufacturing sectors in which efficient use of advanced ICT would enable SMEs to play a stronger role.

The Fortissimo Project's goal is to strengthen the global competitiveness of European industry by offering companies easy, cloud-based access to computationally intensive simulations. Through the usage of High Performance Computing (HPC) simulations via cloud-infrastructure, opportunities for optimisation can be identified saving companies time and money.

I4MS is funded under the Factories of Future Program and H2020, and coordinated by Mobile World Capital Barcelona Foundation, FundingBox Accelerator, Foreningen MADE, Danish Technological Institute, FIWARE Foundation EV and Axencia Galega de Innovación.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419005118/en/

Contacts:

Silvia Valcarcel

Communication Executive of Mobile World Capital Barcelona

svalcarcel@mobileworldcapital.com