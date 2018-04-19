RealWear Demonstrates Strong Partner Support

RealWear, the global leader of ruggedized wearable computing for industry, announced that RealWear's growing ecosystem of industrial partners are proudly featuring RealWear's celebrated HMT-1 ruggedized device at Hannover Messe, one of the world's largest industrial trade shows with more than 200,000 attendees expected.

Exhibitors displaying and promoting RealWear's HMT-1 include (alphabetical):

Adtance: Hall 8, Booth A31

Axoom: Hall 8, Booth F12

Bitnamic: Hall 2, Stand A08

Cancom: Hall 6, Booth A38 (HPE booth)

Dosco: Hall 6, Booth C18

Evolaris: Hall 5, Stand D18

Nxtbase Technologies: Hall 22, Stand C47 (CeMAT Hänel booth)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE): Hall 6, Stand A38

MHP: Hall 7, Booth A02 (SAP booth)

Oculavis: Hall 8, Booth D17 (Axoom)

Symmedia: Hall 16, Stand A10

Picavi: Hall 19, Stand C84 (CeMAT)

Ubimax: Hall 7, Stand F24

Upskill: Hall 6, Stand F46/4

Voith Digital Solutions: Hall 7, Stand F16

"We are thrilled to see rapid partner support at one of the largest trade shows in the world," said Andy Lowery, Co-founder and CEO, RealWear. "For those companies interested in boosting productivity, safety and quality, we hope you can find the time to stop by one of our many locations and try on our device. The HMT-1 amplifies worker performance with simple voice commands, even in extremely noisy environments."

Hannover Messe is the world's leading trade fair for industrial technology. With its core focus on "Integrated Industry" and "Integrated Energy," it is the No. 1 global platform for Industry 4.0. The show will next be held from 23 to 27 April 2018 in Hannover, Germany, and will provide a comprehensive overview of the latest visions and technologies for the digitization of production and energy systems. It will also be co-staged with CeMAT, the world's leading trade fair for intralogistics and supply chain management.

About RealWear

RealWear, the global leader in AR hardware technology for industry, has built the world's first 100% hands-free ruggedized head-mounted wearable device for Connected Worker programs, the HMT-1. RealWear already has more than 350 customers in oil and gas, utilities, automotive and manufacturing. Through its growing ecosystem of 75 software providers, RealWear offers remote mentor, document navigation, industrial IoT visualization and digital workflow solutions. RealWear's technology is shown to reduce downtime, increase productivity and improve worker safety, eliminating the need for costly or dangerous repairs. For more information, visit www.realwear.com.

About HMT-1

The HMT-1 is RealWear's flagship AR wearable device, bridging the last mile of your Connected Worker and Enterprise IoT program to maximize the potential of your industrial workforce. Workers can follow work instructions, watch videos or communicate with experts even in extreme noise, temperature, darkness, tight spaces, or even in the high seas, all through voice navigation and a safe, hands-free experience. The device has been drop-tested, temperature-tested, and worker-tested. Companies from oil and gas, utilities and manufacturing trust the HMT-1 to get the job done. For more information, visit www.realwear.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419005348/en/

Contacts:

RealWear

Aaron Cohen, 415-819-7791

aaron@realwear.com