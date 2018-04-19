On April 12, 2018 Terrada Music Score Co., Ltd. ("Terrada Music Score") launched its online GVIDO Music Score Store, compatible with its GVIDO dual-screen e-paper music score device (the "digital music score device"), for the European market.

Discussing the GVIDO released in December 2017, Fujio Noguchi, president of Terrada Music Score said, "GVIDO has already received feedback from many musicians and is constantly working to expand its services to meet their expectations through improvements in functionality, through device version updates and through retail sales of digital music scores in cooperation with music score publishers."

GVIDO has also garnered strong reviews not only for its technical specifications, but for design as well, and on April 9 was named a recipient of Germany's globally prestigious Red Dot Design Award.

Participating publishers in the European iteration of the GVIDO Music Score Store being launched this time include, in addition to Hal Leonard, Schott Music, AMA and IEU, which will make more digital music scores available for purchase.

"We're happy to add GVIDO to our increasing number of digital distribution channels" said Dr. Peter Hanser-Strecker, President of Schott Music. "It is a wonderful music score device for fans of our catalogue all around the world."

DETLEF KESSLER, President of AMA commented that, "We are looking forward to taking this step into the digital future together with Terrada Music Score. The GVIDO tablet makes it even easier for many musicians to play our music".

Pricing for the GVIDO is €1,700. The optional GVIDO Foot Switch is €320 and the GVIDO Genuine Leather Case is €320 (Exclusive of VAT)

Please update the software to latest version 1.2.0.

Follow this link for detailed GVIDO specifications: https://www.gvido.tokyo/

Digital music scores purchased in the music score store are stored in the online My Library and can be transferred to the GVIDO digital music score device via wireless LAN. Notes and bookmarks added to the score via the digital music score device can also be stored and shared via My Library. GVIDO will continue to add more publishers providing digital music scores in the Music Score Store moving forward.

*Sharing function is slated for introduction with the mid-2018 software update. Some functions are fee-based.

*Be sure to keep your software updated to the newest version.

GVIDO was named as a mark of respect to Guido d'Arezzo, who devised the foundations of musical notation in the early 11th century.

About Terrada Music Score

Terrada Music Score Co., Ltd. is a technology startup established in 2015 and based in Tokyo, Japan. Terrada Music Score is dedicated to providing musicians with the latest innovations in the digital music score market.

About AMA Verlag GmbH

Uhlstraße 19-23, D-50321 Brühl Germany

https://www.ama-verlag.de/index.php/language/en/

For more than 25 years, the publishing house AMA has been producing teaching literature of the highest quality together with world-class musicians. Whether guitar or piano, flute or drums, rock, pop, jazz or classical, beginners or already advanced with us you will find the suitable textbook for countless instruments, many musical styles and every level!

About Faber Music Ltd

Bloomsbury House

74-77 Great Russell Street UK

London WC1B 3DA

http://www.fabermusic.com/

Faber Music was founded in 1965, as a sister company to the distinguished book publisher Faber Faber, for the principal purpose of publishing the music of Benjamin Britten. It now enjoys a world-wide reputation as one of the leading independent British publishers of classical, contemporary, educational and media music. Since 2005 Faber Music has moved into Rock Pop, releasing top selling album songbooks by artists such as Amy Winehouse, Arctic Monkeys, Muse, Radiohead, Kasabian and Robbie Williams.

About IEU(Edition Impronta UG)

Feldbergstraße 18, D-68163 Mannheim, Germany

http://edition-impronta.com

"Impronta Edition UG is a young publishing house for contemporary music and arrangements. Our vision is a fair publishing market in which composer, publisher and musician act as partners to regain the cultural and personality-building relevance of contemporary music. We believe that our high quality sheet music, honest teamwork with the composers and our customer-oriented flexibility can shake up the market, free it from outdated structures, and modernise it. The collaboration with GVIDO is one big step towards the future of music performance."

SCHOTT MUSIC GmbH Co. KG

Weihergarten 5 55116 Mainz Germany

https://en.schott-music.com/

Schott Music is one of the world's leading music publishers with subsidiaries in ten countries. Family-owned since 1770, the company, including its own printing house and the largest music distribution centre in Europe, offers products and services covering all aspects of music. The product range of Schott Music, comprising performance and teaching literature, urtext editions, concert and opera literature, study scores, complete editions, books on music, specialist magazines, audio recordings and multimedia products, influences all areas of musical life. One of the focal points of the publishing programme of Schott Music is the publication of works by contemporary composers of the 20th and 21st centuries. For more information, visitwww.schott-music.com.

