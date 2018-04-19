Next Games Oyj: Invitation: Next Games Corporation's Business Review January-March 2018

Press Release April 19, 2018 at 12:00 EEST



Next Games' Business Review for January-March 2018 will be published on Friday 27 April at 08:00 EEST. The full report will be available at http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/



(http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/)We will hold an audiocast and a phone conference both in Finnish and in English. Next Games' Q1/2018 Business Review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.



Audiocast and phone conference



The Finnish audiocast starts at 09:30 EEST. You can join the audiocast using the following link: http://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2018_0427_q1_fi/ (http://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2018_0427_q1_fi/)



(http://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2018_0427_q1_fi/#/webcast)The Finnish telephone conference can be joined by calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 5790582

Location Phone Number Austria, Vienna +43 (0)2 68220 59203 Belgium, Brussels +32 (0)2 404 0659 Denmark, Copenhagen +45 35 15 80 49 Finland, Helsinki +358 (0)9 7479 0361 France, Paris +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74 Germany, Frankfurt +49 (0)69 2222 13420 Ireland, Dublin +353 (0)1 246 5638 Italy, Milan +39 02 3600 8019 Luxembourg, Luxembourg +352 2786 1336 Netherlands, Amsterdam +31 (0) 20 721 9251 Norway, Oslo +47 2100 2610 Spain, Madrid +34 91 114 7293 Sweden, Stockholm +46 (0)8 5033 6574 Switzerland, Geneva +41 (0)22 567 5729 United Kingdom, Local +44 (0)330 336 9105

The English audiocast starts at 10:30 EEST. You can join the audiocast using the following link: http://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2018_0427_q1/ (http://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2018_0427_q1/)



The English telephone conference can be joined by calling calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 4677788.

Location Phone Number Austria, Vienna +43 (0)2 68220 59203 Belgium, Brussels +32 (0)2 404 0659 Denmark, Copenhagen +45 35 15 80 49 Finland, Helsinki +358 (0)9 7479 0361 France, Paris +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74 Germany, Frankfurt +49 (0)69 2222 13420 Ireland, Dublin +353 (0)1 246 5638 Italy, Milan +39 02 3600 8019 Luxembourg, Luxembourg +352 2786 1336 Netherlands, Amsterdam +31 (0) 20 721 9251 Norway, Oslo +47 2100 2610 Spain, Madrid +34 91 114 7293 Sweden, Stockholm +46 (0)8 5033 6574 Switzerland, Geneva +41 (0)22 567 5729 United Kingdom, Local +44 (0)330 336 9105 United States, Los Angeles +1 323-794-2093

Recordings from the audiocast events will be available at www.nextgames.com (http://www.nextgames.com) on the same day.

Saara Bergström

CMO

saara.bergstrom@nextgames.com

+358 (0)50 483 3896

Next Games

Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead: No Man's Land redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. The Walking Dead: No Man's Land, based on the popular AMC TV series, has been downloaded over 20 million times, with the game mirroring events as they occur in the show. Currently Next Games is working on three new games based on popular entertainment franchises including a mobile game for the popular Blade Runner franchise and an innovative location-based augmented reality game, The Walking Dead: Our World. Next Games employs over 100 people and is based in Helsinki, Finland.www.nextgames.com (http://www.nextgames.com/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Next Games Oyj via Globenewswire

