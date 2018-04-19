Diversified offering to be introduced to the UK and European markets; follows another year of solid organic growth in 2017

European workforce management solutions provider PIXID, has acquired Carerix, a Dutch-based CRM and ATS supplier, to further strengthen its proposition and expand its operations.

Adding a leading supplier for CRM and ATS systems to its ranks allows PIXID to reinforce its expertise, enhance its service offering and strengthen the value chain offered to the temporary employment sector.

The purchase also means PIXID can now add a presence in Benelux to its existing offices in France, in the UK (since its acquisition of The Internet Corporation in 2017) and its operations in Germany.

A complete online software solution for recruitment and staffing agencies, Carerix is currently helping more than 10,000 users every day. It has a presence in 17 countries due to high-profile relationships with major customers including Randstad, Adecco, Manpower, T-Groep and DPA.

Carerix has a multi-level partnership programme and an ecosystem which allows for a tailored offering and broader promotion of its products among specific target groups. This tallies with PIXID's approach to enable clients of all sizes to efficiently manage their temporary workers via a simple, scalable and cost-effective platform.

PIXID's proprietary technology is currently responsible for filling one in four temporary positions in France, where it has powered the temporary staff market. The acquisition of Carerix further establishes it as a well-known digital platform for the management of temporary workforces throughout Europe. The acquisition is consistent with PIXID's strategy of utilising its scale to grow the core flexible workforce management business stream and adding other staffing and recruitment solutions into the overall portfolio.

In 2017, PIXID generated solid revenue growth of 23% and Management is expecting to record revenues of around €25m in 2018. Pixid now covers more than 90% of the temporary employment market in France and has two million workers registered in its database.

Etienne Colella, President of PIXID SAS, commented: "Since 2004 we've continued to grow to the point where we now represent a significant part of the temporary employment market in France. But our ambitions are much wider than that and we are now adding Benelux to our existing presence in France, the UK and Germany. Each country has its own idiosyncrasies and we were keen to choose the right partner with a strong market share and dynamic innovation strategy qualities that Carerix perfectly embodies. The acquisition is the first phase of our introduction to this new region, known to be a mature and vibrant HR marketplace. We are confident that our combined solutions will make a significant contribution to helping those sourcing and placing temporary workers to reinvent their way of working and realise efficiencies."

Reinald Snik, CEO of Carerix, said: "As with PIXID, our objective is to transcend borders and we already have a presence in most European countries thanks to our relationships with key customers. Becoming part of the PIXID Group will give us greater scale to achieve these ambitions, while retaining our brand in our home market. The acquisition is a real innovation opportunity which will be mutually beneficial for both parties; our existing customers and to open up and expand other staffing markets throughout Europe."

Jean-Michel Beghin, Managing Partner at Keensight Capital, said: "We are delighted to support Etienne Colella in PIXID's new development stage, further to last year's successful integration of The Internet Corporation in the UK. We had identified Carerix as it complements PIXID's service, for its solid growth profile based on SaaS model and led by a talented management team, as well as for its highly appreciated innovation capabilities. Its strong foothold in the Netherlands and throughout Benelux will clearly contribute to strengthen PIXID's positioning as a leading European digital platform for the management of flexible workforce."

About PIXID

Created in 2004, PIXID is the leading VMS in France to offer a complete SAAS application compliant with the many aspects of French regulation for providing and using temporary staff. PIXID's platform enables clients of all sizes to efficiently manage its temporary workers via a simple, scalable and cost-effective platform. The PIXID offering manages recruiters, suppliers and employment contracts while helping to ensure that its clients are compliant with the latest employment regulations. More than 100,000 client locations are daily connected through PIXID to lower their costs and work more efficiently with their suppliers on-line. Today, the company deals with 4,000,000 contracts. Very innovative services, like the electronic signature of HR contracts are available to customers ranging from large accounts to SMB.

PIXID works in close partnership with the French Ministry of Labour, Employment, Vocational Training and Social Dialogue in its heartland and has established working relationships with The Recruitment Employment Confederation and The Association of Professional Staffing Companies since its foray into the UK market.

For more information, visit https://www.pixid.fr/en and follow @PIXID_Group

About Carerix

Carerix supplies state-of-the-art recruitment and staffing solutions that help corporate recruiters and intermediaries to find the best match. The solutions are hosted in a SaaS model and supplied via secure data centres. Carerix was founded in 2004 and currently has more than 70 employees and over 720 clients, including (divisions of) Randstad, USG, Adecco, DPA, Manpower and specialised intermediaries in ICT, oil gas, finance and service industries. Carerix serves over 10,000 users every day, in 17 different countries, and collaborates with various strategic partners in a strong eco-system. Carerix is located in the Cornerstone Business Park at Rotterdam The Hague Airport.

For more information, visit www.carerix.com

About Keensight Capital

Keensight Capital, one of the leading European Growth Private Equity firms, is committed to supporting entrepreneurs as they implement their growth strategies. For almost 20 years now, our team of seasoned professionals have leveraged their knowledge in investment and growth industries to invest for the long term in profitable companies with high growth potential and revenues in the range of €15 million to €250 million.

Drawing on our expertise in a variety of sectors including Internet/Media, Information Technology, Healthcare and Services, we identify the best investment opportunities in Europe and work closely with management teams to develop and achieve their strategic vision.

For more information, visit www.keensightcapital.com

