

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were subdued on Thursday despite strong leads from Wall Street and Asia as commodities rallied on optimism about global growth.



The benchmark DAX was little changed with a negative bias after finishing marginally higher in the previous session.



GEA Group jumped 3 percent. The company said that it is seeking to appoint a new CEO and a CFO in the near future to ensure an orderly overall transition of leadership.



MorphoSys lost 2.3 percent after announcing the pricing of its American Depository shares.



Merck KGaA shares inched up half a percent. Procter & Gamble Co. has signed an agreement to acquire the Consumer Health business of the German drug major for a purchase price of approximately 3.4 billion euros.



