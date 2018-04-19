Telecom Plus, which trades as the Utility Warehouse, said on Thursday that full-year adjusted pre-tax profits from continuing operations are expected to have risen, as customer numbers increased. For the year to the end of March 2018, pre-tax profits are seen coming in at around £54m from £53.3m the year before, in line with previous guidance. Meanwhile, customer and service numbers grew over the course of the year to 610,739 from 607,802 and to 2,340,719 from 2,288,918, respectively, helped ...

