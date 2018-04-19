As of April 20, 2018, the following instruments listed on STO FN Bond Market Retail will change short name and market segment to STO FN Bond Market Retail CCY. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged.



ISIN New Short Name New Trading Code New Segment ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NO0010815442 CIMC 01 CIMC_01 STO FN Bond Market Retail CCY. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SE0010831594 CIMC 03 CIMC_03 STO FN Bond Market Retail CCY. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Eva Norling telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com