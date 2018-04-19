sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 574 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

50,08 Euro		-0,91
-1,78 %
WKN: A140P3 ISIN: DK0060655629 Ticker-Symbol: 29K 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DFDS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DFDS A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DFDS A/S
DFDS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DFDS A/S50,08-1,78 %