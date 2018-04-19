The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 23 April 2018.



ISIN: DK0060655629 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: DFDS ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 57,000,000 shares (DKK 1,140,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 1,000,000 shares (DKK 20,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 56,000,000 shares (DKK 1,120,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 20 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: DFDS ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 3308 ------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



