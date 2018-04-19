

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were marginally higher on Thursday as investors digested a slew of earnings reports and looked ahead to the 2018 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG).



Warning of rising threats to world financial system, the IMF said that markets are exposed to a sharp tightening in financial conditions, which could lead to a sudden unwinding of risk premiums and a repricing of risky assets.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was little changed with a positive bias after rising half a percent on Wednesday.



AccorHotels rose half a percent after reporting a rise in first-quarter revenue and sounding upbeat about 2018 prospects.



Pernod Ricard shares declined half a percent. The spirts maker reported a drop in third-quarter net sales due to difficulties in Spain and France and unfavorable shipment phasing in Russia.



Advertising group Publicis soared nearly 7 percent after its Q1 revenue growth topped forecasts.



Schneider Electric rallied 2 percent after reaffirming its FY objectives.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX