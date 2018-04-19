Trading in A1M Pharma AB's paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is April 23, 2018.



Short name: A1M BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010948372 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 151319 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB.



For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08-463 80 00