Genium Consolidated Feed test systems GCF TST1, GCF TST2, GCF TST3 and GCF TST4 are currently unavailable.
Impact
All External GCF Test Systems are currently unavailable for testing.
Update
We are currently working on solving the issue.
Contact
For further details please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com
