Shoreditch's Champions of Quirky Entertainment Launch a Plant Based Californian Menu at Rascals Restaurant - Because Vegans Shouldn't Have to Compromise on Fun

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The new menu launches on April 21st at Rascals restaurant for London's young, fun loving vegans, alongside a line up of infamous shows of drag queens, world record attempts, sassy bingo nights and comedy bottomless brunch gameshows.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679310/Beverage_Rascals_Restaurant.jpg )

- It's high time vegans should be allowed to get stuck in at London's best events. Too often customers are unable to book their first choice of restaurant based on their life choices and it felt wrong, says Wenny Armstrong, owner of Rascals and the world famous ball pit bar Ballie Ballerson next door.

- "Experiencing veganuary acted as a catalyst for change. Limited places or limited choices, and certainly nowhere with a buzzing vibe. The idea of veganism just being that healthy, café vibe needs to be broken. How about bottomless bingo and vegan doughnuts, or drag queens with vegan mac n'cheese?," asks Wenny Armstrong.

Inspired by California

The new launch menu forms part of the 50% plant based offering at Rascals, providing flexitarian eating for customers with all beliefs, diets and allergies.

- "There are several vegan restaurants in London, however this is the first venue to offer electric atmosphere with live entertainment alongside a genuine vegan offering," says Wenny Armstrong.

- "Young Londoner's are increasingly conscious of the world around them, often with at least one vegan in a group of friends. Before now vegans either missed out completely, or missed the full experience," explains Wenny Armstrong.

"Imagine you're wanting to book a birthday meal for 20 people with a mixture of allergies, life choices and people 'not wanting rabbit food', you either compromise or skip the meal and head to a bar. Those in the minority with their food choices are consistently under provided for at the top of London's nightlife scene," explains Wenny Armstrong.

Rascals provides a platform for an iconic night out for everyone.

The launch is Saturday 21st April at Rascals, 97 Curtain Road, EC2A 3BS

Opening Hours:

Tues, Weds & Thurs 12pm - 10pm

Friday & Sat 12pm - 12am

Facebook

Instagram

For more information contact Wenny press@londonrascals.com or 0203-9502-475 and Megan Conneely, +44-20-3950-2475