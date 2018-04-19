NuRAN Wireless Earns Frost & Sullivan's Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Its Low-cost Cellular Equipment for Rural Network Deployments

NuRAN's solutions are popular among mobile operators in remote areas as they operate with minimal infrastructure and resources

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Sub-Saharan Africa tower infrastructure market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes NuRAN Wireless with the 2018 Sub-Saharan Africa Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its low-cost, low-power cellular equipment. NuRAN Wireless' solutions resolve last-mile challenges in mobile network connectivity by helping extend coverage in rural and remote areas with as few as 400 inhabitants.

"NuRAN Wireless' products significantly reduce the capital and operational expenditure involved in running and maintaining network infrastructure by using minimal capacity for backhaul and consuming relatively little power," said Lehlohonolo Mokenela, Industry Analyst. "More than 90% of its deployed sites, particularly in rural areas, are entirely off the grid and run on solar power, while those in urban areas that are connected to the grid use solar as a backup power source."

The company supplies cellular operators with mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions, consisting of radio access network (RAN) and core network elements. One of its offerings, LiteRAN 2G, particularly stands out as it applies cutting-edge software-defined radio technology to GSM, a communication protocol that is considered legacy (though it is still the dominant radio access standard in use worldwide) to enable connectivity to the next billion people.

With its innovative cellular infrastructure solutions, NuRAN demonstrated its deep understanding of the technical and economical challenges that mobile operators face in remote rural context. Every aspect of the solution has been designed with the objective of reducing the CAPEX and OPEX of complete cellular sites to the absolute minimum. As a result, rural network expansion projects that were traditionally deemed non-profitable may now be carried on with economical viability.

In 2016, NuRAN was selected as lead engineer and Original Equipment Manufacturer for Facebook on the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenCellular initiative. As part of TIP, it aided in the creation of solutions that enable both cellular (2G) and broadband (4G) connectivity to unserved and underserved populations.

"In the long term, NuRAN Wireless' solutions will make it possible to deliver a variety of public services, such as eHealth and eEducation, as well as basic Internet access and financial services, to underserved communities across Sub-Saharan Africa," noted Mokenela.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

