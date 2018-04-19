What you need to know:



Yesterday's Commodities, Equity, Fixed Income and Derivatives close files have been regenerated due to missing Settlementprices, InstrumentStatisticExtended and Orderbooksummary information. The regenerated files are:



-- NOMX_BondDeriv_Close2.tip -- NOMX_Comm_Close2.tip -- NOMX_Deriv_Close2.tip -- XCSE_BondDeriv_Close2.tip -- XCSE_Bond_Close2.tip -- XCSE_Deriv_Close2.tip -- XCSE_EquityRelated_Close2.tip -- XCSE_Stock_Close2.tip -- XHEL_Bond_Close2.tip -- XHEL_Deriv_Close2.tip -- XHEL_EquityRelated_Close2.tip -- XHEL_Stock_Close2.tip -- XICE_Bond_Close2 -- XICE_Stock_Close2.tip -- XLIT_Bond_Close2.tip -- XLIT_Stock_Close2.tip -- XRIS_Bond_Close2.tip -- XRIS_Stock_Close2.tip -- XSTO_BondDeriv_Close2.tip -- XSTO_Bond_Close2.tip -- XSTO_Deriv_Close2.tip -- XSTO_EquityRelated_Close2.tip -- XSTO_Stock_Close2.tip -- XTAL_Bond_Close2.tip -- XTAL_Stock_Close2.tip -- XCSE_ Bond_Add_EO



Corrected files are available in corresponding daily folders in FDS.



Where can I find additional information?



For further details please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com