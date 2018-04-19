City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 18-April-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 189.18p

INCLUDING current year revenue 191.99p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 18-April-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 74.22p

INCLUDING current year revenue 74.34p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP26.62m

Borrowing Level: 19%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528