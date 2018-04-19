Clinical stage stem cell business ReNeuron Group has won a £1.5m grant to advance development of its hRPC stem cell therapy candidate for blindness-causing degenerative diseases of the retina. The grant, from innovation agency Innovate UK, will help to fund a collaborative programme between ReNeuron and its partners the Cell & Gene Therapy Catapult, Roslin Cell Therapies and University College London. Sharon Grimster, Welsh General Manager at ReNeuron Group, said: "We and our collaborators are ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...