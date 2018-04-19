Nasdaq is working diligently with vendors to restore services on Site A (VASBY) to the original configuration. The plan is to have all of Nasdaq's trading and clearing platforms to run on Site A from Monday April 23rd 2018.



Operation will continue on Site B (PORT) on Friday April 20th, according to what has been previously communicated.



For technical questions please contact (Genium INET):



Technical Support + 46 8 405 67 50 technicalsupport@nasdaq.com



--



For trade and technical questions please contact (INET):



Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 64 10 operator@nasdaq.com