Nasdaq is working diligently with vendors to restore services on Site A (VASBY) to the original configuration. The plan is to have all of Nasdaq's trading and clearing platforms to run on Site A from Monday April 23rd 2018.
Operation will continue on Site B (PORT) on Friday April 20th, according to what has been previously communicated.
For technical questions please contact (Genium INET):
Technical Support + 46 8 405 67 50 technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
--
For trade and technical questions please contact (INET):
Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 64 10 operator@nasdaq.com
