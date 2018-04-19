The "UK Easter Retail Report 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at consumer attitudes and behaviour surrounding the Easter Bank Holiday and its associated retail promotions and events.

Using data from 350 consumers, surveyed over Easter in both 2018 and 2017, it examines what consumers did and what they shopped for, with a particular emphasis on home improvement, DIY, gardening, cooking and baking and shopping for the home; all activities which consumers traditionally embrace over Easter.

It examines Easter as a promotional period and how its role is changing due to the rise of Black Friday and pre-Christmas promotions, the role of online and stores and how the weather impacted what consumers did and how they shopped.

Companies Mentioned

Aldi

Amazon

Argos

Asda

B&M

B&Q

Bunnings

Dobbies

Homebase

Screwfix

Tesco

Wickes

Wilko

Wyevale

Key Topics Covered

Report Summary Background Report Summary DIY Report Summary Gardening/Big Ticket Report Summary Cooking, Baking, Homewares Consumer Behaviour Over Easter What Did Consumers Do Over Easter What Consumers Did Change on Last Year Shopping and Attitudes to Sales Consumer Post-Xmas Financial Position Attitudes to the Easter Sales Easter Sales Attitudes by Category Spend in This Year's Easter Sales Offline vs Online Sales Shopping Easter DIYing Easter DIY Tasks Levels of Easter DIY Performed When and Who Shopped for DIY DIY Promotions Shopping Enjoyment DIY Promotions Preparing for Easter DIY-ing Easter Gardening Gardening So Far This Year Easter Gardening Tasks Time Spent Gardening Over Easter When and Who Shopped for Gardening Gardening Promotions Gardening Spend Over Spring/Summer Shopping for Big Ticket Items When Consumers Shopped Big Ticket Big Ticket Promotions Easter Cooking and Baking Easter Cooking and Serving Meals Easter Baking Shopping for Kitchenwares Tablewares Shopping for Homewares When and Who Shopped for Homewares Homewares Promotions Shopping Enjoyment

