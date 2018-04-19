

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. (TSM) reported Thursday a 2.5 percent increase in net profit for the first quarter, with growth in net sales of 6.1 percent.



For the first quarter, net income rose to NT$89.79 billion from NT$87.63 billion, and earnings per share grew to NT$3.46 from NT$3.38 last year.



Net sales for the quarter grew 6.1 percent to NT$248.08 billion. In US dollars, first-quarter net sales were up 12.7 percent year-over-year.



Gross margin for the quarter was 50.3 percent, operating margin was 39.0 percent, and net profit margin was 36.2 percent.



Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of US$11.5 billion to US$12 billion.



