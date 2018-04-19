

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $163.0 million, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $141.6 million, or $2.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $935.5 million from $887.1 million last year.



Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $163.0 Mln. vs. $141.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.82 vs. $2.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.73 -Revenue (Q1): $935.5 Mln vs. $887.1 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX