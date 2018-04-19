

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KeyCorp (KEY) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $402 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $296 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $1.55 billion from $1.51 billion last year.



KeyCorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $402 Mln. vs. $296 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.38 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q1): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX