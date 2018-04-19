Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), today announced it will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 before New York Stock Exchange market open on Thursday, May 10, 2018. A conference call with members of the executive management team will be held to discuss the results with additional comments and details.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, May 10, 2018. To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial +1-888-394-8218 and international listeners may dial +1-323-701-0225. Additionally, there will be a presentation to accompany the conference call and the call is being webcast and both can be accessed at Nomad Foods' website at www.nomadfoods.com under Investor Relations. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for two weeks following the event and can be accessed by listeners in North America by dialing +1-844-512-2921 and by international listeners by dialing +1-412-317-6671; the replay pin number is 2785198.

About Nomad Foods Limited

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is a leading frozen foods company building a global portfolio of best-in-class food companies and brands within the frozen category and across the broader food sector. Nomad Foods produces, markets and distributes brands in 17 countries and has the leading market share in Western Europe. The Company's portfolio of leading frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. More information on Nomad Foods Limited is available at www.nomadfoods.com.

