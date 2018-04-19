U.S. technology company Microlink Devices has achieved record efficiency of 37.75% on its triple junction thin film cells. The lightweight cell achieves a power density of more than 3000 W/kg, and is designed for use in satellites and unmanned air vehicles (UAVs). The new efficiency record is confirmed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.Illinois, USA based Microlink Devices has announced a new efficiency record of 37.75% for cells based on its three junction epitaxial lift off (ELO) technology. The cell was tested under industry standard irradiation conditions (AM1.5g) using a solar simulator, ...

