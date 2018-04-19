The final average price of the awarded projects was €80.8/MWh, slightly below the previous tender of the same type, in which the average price was €85/MWh.France's Ministry of the Ecological and Solidary Transition (MTES), has published the list of the 392 winning projects in the fourth round of its three-year tender for rooftop PV installations ranging in size from 100 kW to 8 MW. Overall, the ministry has allocated around 200 MW of PV capacity in the tender, around 50 MW more than in the previous tender of this kind, which was held in January. The allocation of more capacity, on the other hand, ...

