

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) announced, for full year 2018, the company now expects performance EPS to range from $7.30 to $7.80 versus previous guidance from $7.20 to $7.70. Sales are now projected in the range of $3.885 - $4.015 billion, up from prior outlook range of $3.82 - $3.98 billion.



'Our updated guidance for the full year 2018 reflects our relentless focus on driving growth and profitability. Equally, the restart of our share buyback program during this quarter underlines our continued commitment to return superior value to shareholders,' said Jacques Esculier, WABCO CEO.



WABCO said it intends to repurchase shares up to a total of $300 million during 2018, subject to market conditions and applicable regulatory requirements.



First-quarter performance EPS was $1.97, up 34 percent from $1.47, a year ago. Sales were $1.003 billion, up 34.3 percent from a year ago and up 22.9 percent in local currencies.



