MJIC, Inc.: MJIC Marijuana Index Conducts Quarterly Rebalancing, Adding Four New Cannabis Companies

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2018 / MJIC Inc. has completed its quarterly rebalancing of the Marijuana Index, adding two new cannabis companies to the United States Marijuana Index and two new companies to the Canadian Marijuana Index.

The U.S. Marijuana Index and Canadian Marijuana Index track the top performing public cannabis companies operating in the United States and Canada, respectively. These indeces are combined to create the North American Marijuana Index. Each index is equal-weighted and rebalanced quarterly.

The North American Marijuana Index now has 43 constituents, with the U.S. Marijuana Index and the Canadian Marijuana Index containing 17 constituents and 26 constituents, respectively.

The minimum trading requirements for companies to join the indeces has increased since last quarter. Companies must have achieved a weighted average minimum market capitalization of $80 million USD, daily trading volume of $2 million USD, and share price of $1.00 USD. Companies with more than $5 million USD of revenue over the prior year are exempt from the above trading requirements.



Companies added to the United States Marijuana Index include:

General Cannabis Corp. (CANN)

Liberty Health Sciences Inc.



Companies added to the Canadian Marijuana Index include:

Hiku Brands Company Ltd (HIKU)

Isodiol International Inc. (ISOL) ( ISOLF)

About The Marijuana Index

The Marijuana Index tracks the leading cannabis and hemp stocks operating in the United States and Canada. It offers investors the tools and information they need to monitor the public markets in this growing industry. The Marijuana Index is owned and managed by MJIC, Inc. The Marijuana Index is for informational purposes only. Inclusion in the Marijuana Index is not an endorsement or recommendation for any company.

For more information, please visit www.marijuanaindex.com.

About MJIC, Inc.

MJIC, Inc., a privately held company, is a diversified holding company focused on providing distribution, media and events, and business services within the cannabis industry. MJIC works alongside some of the top businesses and industry leaders in the nation, and along with its substantial stake within the cannabis business, is quickly emerging as one of the industry's largest businesses today.

To learn more about MJIC, Inc., please visit: www.mjic.com.

